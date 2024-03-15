"Queen of Atlantic City indeed" - Fans swoon over Erin Blanchfield's latest snaps by the lake

Women's flyweight star Erin Blanchfield's latest Instagram pictures by the lake have hit it big with fight fans.

Recently, the No.2-ranked flyweight contender posted pictures of her wearing a light blue crop top with cream cargo pants and a chain necklace with her name on it.

Check out Erin Blanchfield's pictures below:

Suffice it to say fight fans have been enchanted by the fighter's gorgeous look, prompting them to flood her comments section, showering her with compliments.

@arangoldiego wrote:

"Queen of Atlantic City indeed."

@_jesus.strong_ chimed in:

"Love this woman! Next champ, totally relentless."

@Jnagz had this to say:

"Queen of the flyweight division."

@callinglaker wrote:

"Cold Blooded babe."

'Cold Blooded' is set to face Manon Fiorot on March 30 in the main event of UFC on ESPN 54 at Broadwalk Hall, New Jersey. Blanchfield is on a nine-fight win streak and holds wins against the likes of Molly McCann, Jessica Andrade, and Taila Santos, among others.

Meanwhile, 'The Beast' is no slouch either. She is flying high in her career and is on an 11-fight win streak. She most recently earned a dominant unanimous decision win against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

According to BestFightOdds' projections, Blanchfield is a -140 favorite over Fiorot (+105 underdog) for the matchup. The winner of the contest will most likely fight for the women's flyweight gold in their next.

Erin Blanchfield is willing to take the long road to the title

Erin Blanchfield is on a hot streak. However, the closer she gets to the belt, the further away it seems to move from her.

Now, with a trilogy between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso looming, it looks like 'Cold Blooded' will have to wait a while longer for her chance at the gold, even with a win against Manon Fiorot in her next.

However, the flyweight contender seems content, taking the longer way to the title. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, she said:

"I'm really excited to honestly just go and prove myself as the next title contender. I have no problem going and doing that. I know that maybe it takes a couple extra fights but proving that there is nobody else that deserves that title shot more than me is something that I'm excited to do, and I'm looking for a finish on March 30th."

