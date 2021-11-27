"You guys really buy into this sh*t" - Rampage Jackson dismisses rumors of MMA fighters making less money 

American mixed martial artist, actor and former professional wrestler Rampage Jackson has denied the rumors pertaining to MMA fighters making less money.

In a recent conversation with Jim Grieshaber of FightVibe, Jackson revealed that he made $7 million from his fight with Chuck Liddell back in 2007, at UFC 71.

Rampage Jackson said:

"It's, it's strange that people think that MMA fighters don't make a lot of money. It's strange, as you guys really buy into this y'all really think, y'all think that we don't make no money". Talking about the earnings he made with the UFC, Jackson added, "Well, since Conor McGregor, the UFC has went up but I was fighting in the UFC in 2007 and was making millions... well I don't know what they were making before me but with my, my contract, with my pay-per-view, you know, I made 7 million fighting Chuck Liddell. I don't know what others, everybody else made... I'm really tired of people saying that we don't make money, which is not true."

Rampage Jackson mentioned that MMA fighters are usually not allowed to post what they earn. This is because there is a high probability that no two competing fighters are earning an equal share from their fights. This, in turn, is probably why people are not quite aware of the actual earnings of MMA fighters a lot of the time.

Catch Jackson's comments here:

Rampage Jackson talks about potential fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones

Rampage Jackson recently talked about his thoughts on the much-discussed super-fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

Speaking to Helen Yee in a recent interview, Rampage Jackson mentioned that he believes Jon Jones might do well at heavyweight but may also struggle against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou:

“I think that Jones will do well in heavyweight if he can keep the guys from hitting him, which, you know, I had a hard time punching Jon Jones. I don’t think I landed anything clean on him. If he’s gotten even one percent better at avoiding getting hit in the face, I think he’ll do well at heavyweight. Because, he’s a great wrestler, and I think that he’d be able to control the fight, take ‘em down and fight. One thing about Jon Jones I think is that he has a strong mind, and whatever he puts his mind to, he can do it. And I just hope he puts his mind to focusing on his career and his personal life." Jackson added, “Francis Ngannou is; ain’t he the champion right now? Yeah, he tough. That guy is tough. And he looks like he hits really hard. And if he lands one shot on Jones, I don’t see Jones recovering from that. But like I said, Jones is hard to hit.”

Watch Rampage Jackson share his thoughts on Jones vs. Ngannou with Helen Yee Sports below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jones is no stranger to Rampage Jackson. Rampage was defeated by 'Bones' in a UFC light heavyweight title fight at UFC 135 in September 2011 by fourth-round submission.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Jack Cunningham