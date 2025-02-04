Quinton Jackson mistaking a fitness trainer for Alexander Volkanovski at a UFC gym has fans in splits: "Never change Rampage"

In a recent light-hearted incident, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson mistook a fitness trainer for former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at a UFC gym.

This episode comes as Jackson prepares to fight for the winner's trophy in a boxing match scheduled for 2025 against ex-UFC opponent Rashad Evans. Having first battled in 2010 when Evans took a unanimous decision, the two warriors are due to renew their grudge in the boxing ring.

The amusing mix-up was captured in a video where Jackson asks the trainer to help him with his reps, expressing his excitement at meeting 'Volk'. After Jackson realized his error, he posted a video on Instagram, leading fans to flock to the comments section, sharing their amusement.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan commented:

"Never change Rampage. You are awesome dude"

Others added:

"I need to check if Volk has been on the podcast yet, because that would be comedy gold"

“It happens bro, don't sweat it. Someone even asked me if I Rashad Evans, I didn't have the heart to tell them no”.

Check out more fan reactions:

fans react to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's post, sharing their amusement [Screenshot courtesy : @rampagejackson on Instagram]

Fans pour in their comments on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's post on Instagram [Screenshot courtesy : @rampaejackson on Instagram]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and former UFC champion set to box 15 years after their reignited rivalry

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad 'Suga' Evans are set to reignite their long-standing rivalry in a boxing match scheduled for 2025 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This announcement comes 15 years after their initial clash in the UFC octagon.

Jackson and Evans first faced each other in 2010 when Evans won via unanimous decision at UFC 114. Their rivalry was further intensified during their time as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter Season 10, making it one of the most memorable seasons in the show's history.

Both fighters have carried distinguished records over the years, with Jackson winning the UFC light heavyweight title in 2007 and Evans winning the same belt in 2008.

Announcing the fight on Instagram, Jackson also revealed his determination to win, writing:

"It's on! Y'all thought it was over? Nah. Time to settle this once and for all."

He also stressed the importance of this rematch by saying:

"This ain't just a fight; it's a reckoning. Let's see if Suga can handle Rampage 2.0."

Evans also shared his excitement on social media, highlighting the historical importance of their renewed clash.

An accurate date and location information for the fight has not been finalized yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.