Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson claims Dana White threatened "$5 million" lawsuit prior to Rashad Evans fight: Dana forced me to fight you"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently made a startling revelation as he claimed that Dana White threatened him with a massive lawsuit prior to his fight against Rashad Evans. The rivalry between the former light heavyweight champions was heated at the time, and so the UFC CEO wanted to cash in by booking it as a pay-per-view headliner.

At the time, 'Rampage' had been filming 'The A-Team' which was the film adaption of the popular 1980s television series and wouldn't be able to train and delayed plans for the bout. The role appeared to have angered White as he made his feelings known to Jackson that he wanted him to fight Evans.

During the latest episode of his JAXXON PODCAST, 'Rampage' told his former bitter rival that the UFC CEO threatened him with a $5 million lawsuit if he didn't honor the bout. Jackson mentioned that he was basically forced to fight Evans with a lack of preparation and noted that it resulted in an injury:

"Dana forced me to fight you as soon as I got done with the movie, I went straight into the training camp. Dana was gonna sue me for $5 million. And he made me go straight into training camp. It took me six months to shoot that movie and I couldn't train cause I already had tattoos and wigs and sh*t on. So I went from six months no training, right to training camp and the day [UFC] came to film, I got hurt."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson says he believes Dana White was informed Rashad Evans he was injured

In addition to claiming that Dana White threatened him with a $5 million lawsuit, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson said that he believes the UFC CEO informed Rashad Evans that he was injured.

During the aforementioned clip, Jackson mentioned that he was injured when the promotion was filming content prior to UFC 114 and that White leaked that information to Evans:

"I know exactly how you know [about my injury] because you know when they shoot those 24/7 type things? That's the day I injured my leg. The cameraman was there...I think the cameraman went back and told Dana...and then Dana told you and I ain't never had nobody punch me in my kneecap."

Check out the official promo for UFC 114 featuring Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad Evans below:

