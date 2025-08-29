Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson confronting fan for asking about Raja Jackson-Syko Stu situation sends fans reeling: "Why is Rampage streaming still?"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is facing scrutiny again after cutting off a fan who brought up his son, Raja, during a livestream. The exchange comes just days after the Aug. 23 incident in Los Angeles, where Raja attacked wrestler Stuart 'Syko Stu' Smith at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event.The fight was streamed on Kick and quickly spiraled out of control when Raja landed more than twenty unanswered punches on Smith. Other wrestlers were forced to intervene before the situation worsened. Smith was later hospitalized with severe injuries, including broken facial bones and missing teeth, though he has since been reported stable.When the fan asked Jackson about his son, the UFC legend replied:&quot;I'm a dad. Respectfully, I know. That's what. Respectfully shut the f*** up. 100%. I'm dealing with this sh*t.&quot;Check out the fan interaction video below:Several fans took to X to react to the video, with one fan writing:&quot;Why is 'Rampage' streaming still? I guess anything for followers.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;This was staged.&quot;&quot;'Rampage' still streaming while his son Raja is going through this is crazy to me.&quot;&quot;Dude looks hammered, 'Rampage' held his cool pretty well here.&quot;&quot;These are the cons of being an influencer or in that ecosystem. But I believe any father would be defensive considering the coverage.&quot;&quot;Does everything he does need to be recorded?&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to a fan asking Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson about his son. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]Dillon Danis reacts to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son being involved in viral professional wrestling incidentDillon Danis weighed in on the controversy surrounding Raja Jackson’s violent outburst at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show in Los Angeles. The son of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson attacked wrestler Syko Stu with a barrage of punches after slamming him to the canvas.Danis, preparing for his fight at Misfits 22, said the clip was troubling to watch and damaging to the reputation of combat sports. Speaking about the incident in an interview with MMA Fighting, he said:&quot;People are acting like, ‘Oh, that’s Rampage Jr.,’ or something like that. The guy [Syko Stu] jumped up for you to carry his weight, and he’s trusting you to take care of his body. And then he’s throwing those shots, and I get you can kind of lay one in. … But the first one was like a f*cking haymaker. He’s trying to, like, kill the guy, and it’s just sad. Like, I don’t understand what happened.”