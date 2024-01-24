Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson takes shots at “boring a** [UFC] fighter” who got knocked out by Jake Paul

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson recently took a shot at a former UFC fighter for his famous loss to Jake Paul and for not having an appealing fighting style for fans.

Paul has defeated a number of MMA fighters in boxing bouts, but the opponent that had the most criticism for his striking coming into the fight was Ben Askren. During a recent episode of his Jaxxon Podcast, 'Rampage' noted that he was never a fan of the former UFC welterweight competitor.

'Rampage' brought up that he had never crossed paths with Askren but doesn't appear very fond of him. He mentioned that he didn't like his fighting style and believed that he was a one-dimensional fighter. He said:

"I'm gonna keep it one hundred. I don't want nobody to get offended by anything I say on here because I'm just keeping it real, you know, I love everybody, but I was never a fan of Ben Askren because he's a boring a** [UFC] fighter...He's a wrestler, I don't like that. I'm a wrestler and I don't like wrestlers who go out there and wrestle and hold people down, I'm sorry."

Despite his fighting style being heavily criticized throughout his career and now by Jackson, Askren still had a successful MMA career. He utilized his wrestling to impose his will on his opponents, won the welterweight championship in both Bellator and ONE and had an unbeaten 18-0-1 MMA record prior to joining the UFC in 2019.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson says he was never a sports fan

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson recently revealed that despite being a famous athlete, he was never too fond of sports.

During an episode of Jaxxon Podcast, the former UFC light heavyweight champion brought up his upbringing in Memphis, which didn't have a professional sports team at the time, as well as how he was as a kid for being a factor in his decision. He said:

"We [Memphis] didn't have no basketball team growing up, we didn't have a football team. I played football growing up...Kids wouldn't let me play basketball with them because I was bigger than them and I was too rough, they said. So I was like, 'Fu*k sports!'"