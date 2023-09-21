"R*ped me 17 years ago" - Jake Shields hurls distasteful sarcastic accusation at ex-NZ PM Jacinda Ardern for her stance on free speech and censorship

Jake Shields has put forth a distasteful sarcastic allegation against former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Shields' sarcastic accusation appears to be in response to Ardern's comments regarding free speech and censorship.

During her time as the New Zealand PM, Jacinda Ardern consistently suggested that she supports freedom of speech but opposes hate speech and misinformation. During a speech at the UN General Assembly in 2022, Ardern reiterated her opinion.

She argued that certain sections of society spread misinformation under the garb of free speech, to perpetuate chaos and divisiveness to suit their political agendas. On that note, Ardern indicated that hate speech and misinformation are weapons of war and that they ought to be censored to protect free speech.

Expand Tweet

A video clip that seems to be taken from Jacinda Ardern's UN speech is currently making the rounds on Twitter (X). Addressing the video, former UFC fighter Jake Shields has now posted multiple tweets against Ardern's take on free speech and censorship.

The former Strikeforce middleweight champion mockingly accused Ardern of having r*ped him years ago, adding that she should therefore be censored. Shields appeared to take a jibe at the political practices of deplatforming and censorship -- something he's condemned time and again.

He alluded that false accusations are often used to label people as criminals, censor them, and deprive them of freedom of speech. Shields tweeted:

"Jacinda r*ped me 17 years ago @YouTube I would like you to censor all of her videos"

Expand Tweet

In another tweet, he sarcastically claimed that he was r*ped by California Governor Gavin Newsom, US President Joe Biden, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as well. Moreover, targetting Jacinda Ardern, Shields insinuated that he had a consensual physical relationship with Ardern but eventually regretted it and that he could thereby claim she'd r*ped him.

He also body-shamed Jacinda Ardern, implying that the former politician's physical appearance has deteriorated over the years. The consensus is that Shields' tweets against Ardern and the other politicians are likely because he disagrees with their views and policies.

Check out the screenshots of some of Shields' tweets below:

Screenshots of Shields' tweets

When Jake Shields lambasted Apple for trying to curb free speech on Twitter

Veteran MMA fighter Jake Shields is known to be incredibly vocal when it comes to asserting his socio-political opinions. While his detractors have often criticized him for purportedly promoting far-right narratives, his supporters have commended him for fighting against far-left agendas. Shields, for his part, continues to voice his opinions, relentlessly lobbying in favor of free speech.

Expand Tweet

Shields tweeted:

"F**k Apple and their anti-free speech agenda."

Screenshots of Shields' tweets against Apple

In late 2022, Jake Shields notably sounded off on US-based tech giant Apple for supposedly allowing child p**nography on its platform. He further alleged that Apple was trying to curb free speech on the Elon Musk-owned Twitter platform by reducing advertising spending on Twitter and threatening to remove Twitter from the iOS App Store.