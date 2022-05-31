"Who hits harder – Rade Opacic or Guto Inocente?" - ONE Championship asks fans about ONE 158 kickboxing clash

Rade Opacic has been sensational since debuting with ONE Championship in 2020. The Serbian striker will look to make it five straight at ONE 158 when he faces legendary striker Guto Inocente.

With both fighters packing a serious amount of power, the ONE Championship Twitter account decided to ask the fans, who hits harder?

"Who hits harder – Rade Opacic or @GutoInocente? Find out when the striking behemoths collide next Friday in a heavyweight kickboxing battle at ONE 158!"

Since his debut, Opacic has laid waste to every man that has stepped into the ONE circle with him. Opacic has earned four straight knockout finishes, all of which occurred in the second round.

Rade Opacic will face his toughest challenge when he enters the cage against Guto Inocente. As a storied veteran, Inocente has faced some of the sport's biggest names in his 17-year career. After appearances in Strikeforce, UFC, Glory, BRAVE, and KSW, Inocente made his ONE Championship debut in February, scoring a second-round knockout against Bruno Susano.

Rade Opacic talks about his heavyweight showdown with Guto Inocente at ONE 158

Heading into the biggest fight of his career, Rade Opacic spoke with ONE Championship to discuss his thoughts on facing Guto Inocente.

“[Inocente] has his own fighting style. He’s strong, and in kickboxing, no one has finished him," Opacic said. "He's durable. He can take a shot. He has good cardio. But he has also some some things that I see and that I can use against him. He has his hands down, he moves a lot, so he can throw some unpredictable things, those spinning kicks and everything. I will be ready for that."

Opacic will be looking to add another knockout to his resume but is preparing for a three-round war with Inocente.

"It would be best to beat him by KO, and I'm sure that if I hurt him, I'm going to go to finish it. But I'm going be in the best shape for this fight. If I knock him out, perfect. If we go three rounds, perfect also."

Check out the power of the ONE Championship heavyweight kickboxers below:

