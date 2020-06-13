Rafael dos Anjos calls out Conor McGregor; Says will fight at any weight class

Conor McGregor gets called out by Rafael dos Anjos for a fight in a weight class of his choice.

Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos were once scheduled to fight at UFC 196 in 2016.

McGregor v Cerrone

Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos share history. Rafael dos Anjos, at one point, was considered as one of the best UFC fighters and was ranked amongst the best pound for pound fighters. This was because of his reign as the UFC Lightweight champion from 2015 to 2016. In his short reign, he defended the belt once before losing it to Eddie Alvarez in July 2016.

In his reign, Rafel dos Anjos also had an opportunity to face then Featherweight champion Conor McGregor at UFC 196. However, due to an injury, the fight never happened. Rafael dos Anjos in his next fight lost the title and a subsequent defeat to Tony Ferguson prompted a move to the welterweight division thus ending all possibilities of a match between the two.

Conor McGregor moving up to welterweight opened multiple possibilities

However, this was before Conor McGregor had his 2020 return against Donald Cerrone at welterweight. His win opened up multiple opportunities and that is something Rafael dos Anjos seems to have realized. In a recent tweet, the former Lightweight title challenger called out Conor McGregor for a match at his preferred weight class, starting from 155 to 170. He also called McGregor out for his retirement announcement.

Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. Fuck this retirement shit. @danawhite @seanshelby @ChaelSonnen @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2020

Conor McGregor had announced his retirement earlier this month.

"Hey, guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours"

Commentators and fans alike believe that Conor McGregor wasn't serious about his retirement but he has made subsequent posts reinforcing his decision. Retirements in general in the sport of MMA don't last long and Conor McGregor is known for using such tweets to attract attention.

Conor McGregor currently stands with a record of 21-4, which includes three title reigns spanning two weight classes. Rafael dos Anjos is currently 29-13 and is on a two-fight losing streak. He is also 1-4 in his last 5, with his only win coming over Kevin Lee last year in May.

If the UFC decides to book Conor McGregor for a match there's a slim chance it might be against Rafael dos Anjos. However, the tweet by dos Anjos does prove that Conor McGregor is still very relevant and is someone people want to face. Conor McGregor is currently still retired and has not given any statement on this challenge.