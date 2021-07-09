Rafael dos Anjos claims Conor McGregor is suffering with 'alcoholic hallucinosis from drinking cheap whiskey'

Rafael dos Anjos has claimed that Conor McGregor is dealing with “alcoholic hallucinosis from drinking cheap whiskey.”

The MMA community has recently been met with news regarding Rafael dos Anjos being in Las Vegas and cutting weight, reportedly because he’s serving as the backup fighter for the UFC 264 main event.

The belief is that dos Anjos will act as the backup/replacement fighter for the headlining lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, in case either man withdraws from the fight due to injury or other issues.

Conor McGregor responded to this news by suggesting that he’d beat dos Anjos and Poirier together at UFC 264. In response to this, RDA fired back with a tweet about alcoholic hallucinosis.

Put dos anjos in at the same time. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 8, 2021

Alcoholic hallucinosis from drinking cheap whiskey until 3:39am https://t.co/BApwKfskzQ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 8, 2021

Conor McGregor’s tweet read as follows:

“Put dos anjos in at the same time.”

Not one to be outdone, dos Anjos hit back at the Irishman by stating:

“Alcoholic hallucinosis from drinking cheap whiskey until 3:39am”

Alcoholic hallucinosis is a health complication that occurs mostly in individuals with an alcohol use disorder. Excessive consumption of alcohol, usually recreational use, could potentially lead to alcohol hallucinosis. Long-term alcohol use coupled with binge-drinking sessions could result in the sudden onset of the condition.

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor is currently 1-1 in his series of fights against Dustin Poirier. McGregor had beaten Poirier via a first-round TKO in their first fight but lost to Poirier via a second-round TKO in their rematch.

The rematch between McGregor and 'The Diamond' transpired at UFC 257 earlier this year and is both fighters’ most recent octagon appearance. McGregor and Poirier are now scheduled to face off in their trilogy matchup at UFC 264 on July 10.

Nevertheless, in case either fighter pulls out before this weekend’s fight, dos Anjos will supposedly step in to compete in the UFC 264 main event matchup. So, if Poirier withdraws from the fight due to injury/other issues, the MMA community could end up witnessing the much-discussed clash between Conor McGregor and dos Anjos.

Back in 2016, the then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor was booked to face the then-UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title. However, RDA pulled out of that fight due to a foot injury, and the fight never came to fruition.

As for RDA’s alcohol-related jibes at Conor McGregor, they’re likely a shot at McGregor’s world-renowned whiskey brand, ‘Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey’.

Considering that Conor McGregor is presently competing at the highest levels of MMA and would have to pass the requisite medical examinations before being cleared to fight, the probability of McGregor being afflicted with alcoholic hallucinosis appears to be quite low.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard