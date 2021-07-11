Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after UFC 264 leg break and loss to Dustin Poirier

UFC 264 met an unexpected end as MMA megastar Conor McGregor brutally injured his lower leg in a bizarre exchange with Dustin Poirier. One of McGregor's many rivals, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, immediately took to Twitter to take a jab at his fallen rival.

Bruised foot pic.twitter.com/jjU6rTp4qc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

"Bruised foot" is a reference to their altercation at the weigh-ins at UFC 264. Conor McGregor called Rafael dos Anjos out for backing out of their fight that was scheduled to take place at UFC 196.

Rafael dos Anjos was forced to back out of UFC 196 owing to a foot injury. Conor McGregor continued to lash out at RDA for using the excuse and escaping a fight with him.

Seemingly then, Rafael dos Anjos did not waste time in returning the favor, making sure Conor McGregor got a taste of his "own medicine." Adding another tweet to his attack on McGregor, RDA wrote:

"When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury...and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up."

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury...and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov also takes a shot at Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was also quick to take a shot at the Irishman on social media after he broke his leg. MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu reported that Conor McGregor was being taken out on a stretcher.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retweeted the tweet and replied:

"The way he said it"

The way he said it — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

This comment is a reference to the prediction Conor McGregor had made for his UFC 264 bout. He had predicted that Dustin Poirier would go out on a stretcher after a beating. However, after injuring himself, it was Conor McGregor who had to take the stretcher out of the arena.

What happened to Conor McGregor at UFC 264?

Conor McGregor snapped his lower left leg in the final seconds of round one and fell to the ground. Although the injury he received was grave in nature, he continued to block ground-and-pound strikes from Dustin Poirier. As soon as the bell for the round sounded, Conor McGregor was surrounded by medical staff examining his leg and foot.

Conor McGregor Breaks His Ankle In The First Round Against Dustin Poirier https://t.co/fNofYKCfVX pic.twitter.com/IS8TKVhGA9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 11, 2021

UFC president Dana White revealed during the post-fight press conference that Conor McGregor broke his lower tibia. White also stated that a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier could very well happen in the future once the Irishman makes a full recovery.

