Rambolek and Dmitrii Kovtun throw down in bantamweight Muay Thai tiff at ONE Fight Night 35

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Dmitrii Kovtun will collide in a bantamweight Muay Thai tilt at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.The promotion unveiled this matchup on its official website last week, pitting the two in-form warriors inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKovtun, nicknamed 'The Silent Assassin,' is on a two-match winning run heading into this pivotal showdown.The Russian fighter's 2025 has gone just as planned with a pair of dominant unanimous decision triumphs over Myanmarese slugger Soe Lin Oo and Thai standout Suablack Tor Pran49.Overall, he has a 3-1 record in the promotion, having debuted with a decision win over Ferrari Fairtex before dropping a defeat to Nontachai Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 86.The 27-year-old's heavy karate style has proven to be tricky for fighters from a striking background, and he hopes it'll stay that way against a knockout machine like Rambolek.The Muay Thai specialist rides a three-fight win streak, achieved against Soner Sen, Craig Coakley, and a second-round knockout against Iranian powerhouse Parham Gheirati at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.Rambolek, who trains out of Kiatpetch Gym, was the first athlete to earn a US$100,000 contract and a spot on the main roster following his back-to-back knockout wins over Zhang Chenglong and Theeradet Chor Hapayak.He has continued his fine form since, and he is fired up for another massive win at ONE Fight Night 35 to work his way up the bantamweight Muay Thai division. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Fight Night 35 and striking matchupsIn the main event of ONE Fight Night 35, ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan attempts for two-sport supremacy when she takes on promotional debutant Stella Hemesberger of Austria in a ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title battle.Also on the card, Johan Ghazali seeks to return to winning ways in a flyweight Muay Thai contest against Morocco's Zakaria El Jamari. Last but not least, Tagir Khalilov and Hyu Iwata cross paths in a flyweight kickboxing encounter.More fights will be added to the card in the coming weeks.ONE Fight Night 35 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post