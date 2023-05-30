Rampage Jackson's iconic destruction of a door during the tenth season of The Ultimate Fighter, which featured 16 heavyweight fighters, took place on this day in 2009.

In a recent interview with SecondsOut, the former UFC light heavyweight champion admitted that he felt embarrassed about destorying the TUF gym's door while also revealing the origins of his nickname.:

“That door did not deserve that. But I was trying to leave because I don’t know if you guys know this about me, but I didn’t name myself Rampage. A lot of people think that,’Oh I’m a fighter, I named myself Rampage to be a fighter.’ That is a nickname that was given to me when I was a little kid. I’m the nicest guy on the planet and that’s because I’m so nice because I have the worst temper ever. If I lose my temper, it’s just so embarrassing, I really hate it. And this is a true story, I have the worst temper on the planet.”

Rampage Jackson also explained the events that led to him losing his temper, something he describes as very irksome trait.

Team Evans' Matt Mitrione had just defeated Scott Junk by a majority decision, which did not go down well with Jackson. He labeled it the 'most embarrassing' TV moment of his life:

“So I was trying to leave because they had cheated one of my fighters. I didn’t like the way they was treating my team and so I was trying to leave the gym and I knew as soon as I threw that water, I was like, ‘Oh, let me hurry up [and] get out of here off the camera,’ because I don’t know what I’m gonna do if I lose my temper. I don’t know what I was gonna do or what I’m gonna say if I would have hurt somebody. And I tried to open the door and it bounced back and I just said, F**k this door.'”

Check out Rampage Jackson's full comments below:

Fans react to Rampage Jackson's door destruction anniversary

Fans on Twitter reminisced about the golden days of The Ultimate Fighter and how entertaining it was to tune into the show:

"Ah, back in the day when The Ultimate Fighter was must-see TV for MMA fans. Feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it?"

"Ah, back in the day when The Ultimate Fighter was must-see TV for MMA fans. Feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it?"

"Ah yeah... the good old days. One reason to make doors out of fiberglass metal."

Chuck-kun ~🔱📛💎 @SirChar103 @ufc





Others appreciated Rampage Jackson and showed him love.

"That was my favorite season of TUF, Rampage seems like a genuine and funny dude."

"That was my favorite season of TUF, Rampage seems like a genuine and funny dude."

"they don’t make fighters like this anymore smh"

Other fans chimed in with funny comments that sympathizd with the door, or Dana White's subsequent reaction that addressed the cheap quality of the doors:







"Bro is sooo strong he apologised to the door"

