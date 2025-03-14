Ranked UFC heavyweight issues bold prediction for potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: "Just the way he moves and everything"

Every top-ranked heavyweight contender in the UFC is seemingly keeping a close eye on the status of a potential clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. The result of the bout could shape the landscape of the heavyweight division despite a lack of scheduling clarity.

Talks about the heavyweight title unification clash have been ongoing even before Jones knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. UFC CEO Dana White has yet to finalize the bout, but both fighters seem close to agreeing on a date and location. Mick Parkin, who's ranked No. 13 in the heavyweight division, believes Aspinall will defeat Jones.

Having sparred with Aspinall numerous times, Parkin described the UK MMA star as incredibly fast, powerful, and in his prime. He thinks Jones, despite being one of the greatest, may be tempering the intensity of his training. Weighing in on the clash in an interview with Bloody Elbow, Parkin said:

"Jon Jones is amazing, he’s no easy challenge, but he’s maybe not training as intense. I don’t know this, this is completely guessing looking from the outside. It doesn’t look like he trains as much, he’s definitely a little bit older, and it’s definitely the time to beat him, if there is a time." [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

He added:

“Tom is just going from strength to strength and he’s just the most dangerous guy. Just the way he moves and everything. He’s a big guy, he’s really, really fast, and he’s coming into his prime now. I do think he’d beat Jon Jones.”

Check out Mick Parkin's comments below (10:30):

Tom Aspinall picks out a key strength that separates him from other UFC heavyweight contenders

Tom Aspinall believes his greatest strength isn’t striking, wrestling, or jiu-jitsu. The UK MMA star credited his decision-making skills under pressure as the key factor that separates him from the pack.

The interim UFC heavyweight champion is pushing for a fight with Jon Jones after Alex Pereira’s recent loss. Speaking in a recent interview with Independent, Aspinall credited his ability to make the right calls in the heat of battle as his defining trait. He said:

“It’s making the right decisions at the right times. My skillset is good, but so is everyone else’s. Being in the gym since I was 10 years old doesn’t harm [my decision-making], and my dad also talks a lot about training the eyes: making your reactions quicker. I don’t think many people do that, to be honest. I think my decision-making is the best in the division by far.” [H//t: Independent]

