"Show that you are truly the undisputed heavyweight champ" - MMA reporter believes Jon Jones' legacy is incomplete without Tom Aspinall fight

Jon Jones made his highly anticipated return to the octagon in November, defeating Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. While he hinted at retirement leading up to the bout, 'Bones' has since shared that he will continue his illustrious mixed martial arts career for the right price.

Simon Samano of MMA Junkie recently claimed that the heavyweight champion's legacy is incomplete unless he faces Tom Aspinall. Speaking on Overreaction Time, the mixed martial arts reporter stated:

"He's done everything to this point. There is still one more thing. It's Tom Aspinall. I know this really sounds like recency bias, but I think if we look back at the list of contenders, always the next man up, in the long history of Jon Jones' title fights, Tom Aspinall has to be the most dangerous. He's got to be. Am I wrong about that?... None of those guys I ever really thought was going to beat Jon Jones."

Samano continued:

"I think really to close out his legacy strong because listen - you talk about how he's done it all, but he's also done it all under a cloud of question marks surrounding his drug testing history. If you really want to put a stamp on being the GOAT, beat Tom Aspinall. Show that you are truly the undisputed heavyweight champ, because right now he is a very disputed heavyweight champ."

Check out Simon Samano's comments on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall below:

Jones has revealed that he is looking for a substantial payday to make one more walk to the octagon. While reports have claimed he is looking to take home $30 million, he has not publicly shared the amount he wants to be paid.

Ariel Helwani believes that Jon Jones will face Tom Aspinall

There had been rumors that Jon Jones could defend his heavyweight title against Alex Pereira. Following 'Poatan's' UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, Ariel Helwani shared that he believes 'Bones' will face Tom Aspinall. Speaking on his self-titled show, the mixed martial arts analyst stated:

"The big winner, in addition to Magomed Ankalaev, to a degree is Tom Aspinall because now the threat of Alex Pereira against Jon Jones isn't there... Now the bigger fight is, in my opinion, Jones vs. Aspinall. That's the bigger fight and so with that threat not being there, that's better for Tom Aspinall... I think it gets done, if only because I think they need for it to get done. They need that big fight this summer, this fall."

Check out Ariel Helwani's full comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below:

Helwani noted that he never believed Pereira was a legitimate threat to face Jones. He added that there is no chance of the matchup coming to fruition as 'Poatan' is no longer the light heavyweight champion and is coming off a loss.

