Ranking top 10 highest UFC attendances in history

The historic UFC 300 pay-per-view marked the 687th event in the history of the promotion. Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight title by securing a first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill in the first round.

Since the promotion's inception in 1993, there have been many fights which have seen record attendance. Let's check out the top 10 of them.

#10 UFC 83: Serra vs. St-Pierre 2

Bell Centre in Montreal hosted 21,390 fans as they cheered on their compatriot Georges St-Pierre in his bid to unify the welterweight championship and take revenge for his earlier loss against Matt Serra. 'Rush' won via TKO in the second round of the main event.

#9 UFC 97: Redemption

A year later, Bell Centre recorded an attendance of 21,451 as Anderson Silva defended his middleweight title against Thales Leites. The bout remains Silva's only appearance in Canada across his career.

#8 UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2

The most recent card on this list took place in Arena CDMX in Mexico City and featured a flyweight clash between former two-time Mexican champion Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval. Royval upset the favorite Moreno in front of 21,546 fans, all cheering for Moreno.

#7 UFC Fight Night 136: Hunt vs. Oleinik

In 2018, the UFC visited Russia for the first time and the fans responded in strong numbers with 22,603 in attendance at the Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow. In the main event, heavyweights Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik fought in a thrilling battle. Oleinik commemorated the first-ever Russian event with a win and pleased the crowd.

#6 UFC 124: St-Pierre vs. Koscheck 2

The Bell Centre's third and final appearance on this list once again featured Canadian hero Georges St-Pierre. 'GSP' put in a dominant performance against Josh Koscheck to complete his sixth-straight title defense in front of 23,152 fans.

Check out Georges St-Pierre's win over Josh Koscheck:

Top 5 highest attendances in UFC history

#5 UFC on FOX 14: Gustaffson vs. Johnson

High on his back-to-back Fight of the Night performances, Alexander Gustafsson made his way back to his home city of Stockholm to take on Anthony Johnson in a light heavyweight title eliminator. However, the 30,000 fans in attendance were left in dismay as Johnson knocked out Gustafsson in the very first round.

#4 UFC 198: Werdum vs. Miocic

45,207 passionate Brazilian fans made their way to Arena da Baixada to watch heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum's title defense against Stipe Miocic. Miocic kickstarted his dominant reign on that night with an emphatic knockout in under three minutes of their fight.

#3 UFC 129: St-Pierre vs. Shields

Georges St-Pierre's third feature on this list is testament to his fan-favorite status in the MMA world. He broke the record for the most consecutive welterweight title defenses with a unanimous decision victory against Jake Shields. 55,724 witnessed St-Pierre's first and only appearance in Toronto.

#2 UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm

The only card on this list headlined by a women's fight, fittingly features two all-time greats in Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm. Holm surmounted incredibly steep odds to upset Rousey and hand her her first career loss. The Etihad Stadium in Melbourne hosted 56,214 fans for this historic fight.

#1 UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

The highest recorded attendance in UFC history is 57,127 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Fans thronged the stadium to watch local boy and champion Robert Whittaker defend his belt against interim champion Israel Adesanya from across the Trans-Tasman border.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' left nothing to chance as he finished Whittaker imperiously in the second round.

Check out Israel Adesanya's victory over Robert Whittaker below: