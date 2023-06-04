Raquel Pennington and Tecia Torres share adorable clips of newborn baby girl Alayah 

UFC fighters Raquel Pennington and Tecia Torres have shared heartwarming moments of their newborn baby girl, Alayah Rose Pennington.

The couple announced the birth of their first child on Friday. Pennington took to Instagram to share a touching video montage featuring images from the delivery room.

In an Instagram post, Pennington expressed her joy and love for their little bundle of joy, writing:

"Welcome to the world Our little love 💕 Alayah(A-lay-ah) Rose Pennington... We never knew we could love another so much ❤️"

While embracing the joys of parenthood, Raquel Pennington is also staying focused on her fighting career. The former UFC women's bantamweight title challenger could potentially earn another shot at the gold. She has been declared as the backup for the upcoming UFC 289 main event between dual champion Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, scheduled for June 10 in Vancouver.

With an impressive 12-5 record and a five-fight winning streak in the UFC, Pennington has proven herself as a formidable contender in the bantamweight division.

Tecia Torres, who is also an accomplished UFC fighter has been taking a break from competition since April 2022, when her three-fight winning streak was halted by a loss to Mackenzie Dern.

