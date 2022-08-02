"Now that would be interesting" - Rashad Evans is more interested in Jake Paul fighting Nate Diaz than Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. has been called off after Rahman Jr. was unable to make weight for the bout, and Rashad Evans puts the blame squarely on Rahman Jr. for signing a contract he couldn't fulfill. However, 'Suga' believes this clears the way for a Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight, which is the sort of match-up fans actually want to see.

In a guest appearance on Morning Kombat Ultra, the former UFC light heavyweight champion said:

"Whoever's managing Jake has to really understand that this is where his bread is buttered, with these fights with guys like Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley ... Of course they want to get the respect of the boxing world but at the same time, this is the kind of fight he needs, these kind of blockbuster fights, this is what the people want to see."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

The clash of personalities is enough to sell the bout alone, but Rashad Evans is also intrigued by how Paul and Diaz would play out in the ring.

"Now that would be interesting because you've got a Jake Paul that would be able to use his size, he's going to be able to use his strength, his explosive punching power. But then you have Nate Diaz, who when it comes down to it is one of the best boxers in the game. And it's kind of crazy because you look at him, his striking, and sometimes it doesn't jump right at you the effectiveness of his style. But his style is one that's really hard to beat because it's a lot of volume and he's one of the best volume strikers, best combination strikers that has sneaky power in those volume strikes."

Jake Paul dismisses Dana White's claim that Nate Diaz won't fight him

While Nate Diaz himself has implied about as strongly as a fighter under contract with the UFC can that he wants to fight Jake Paul, UFC president Dana White claims Diaz finds the idea 'goofy.' Paul isn't buying that line, and told The DAZN Boxing Show:

"He is saying that because I knocked out his UFC champion and knocked out Ben Askren, who was a big star at one point in the UFC. He is doing anything he can to discredit me but I can beat every single person in the UFC in a boxing match at my weight class, which would be about 170-175lb. Kamaru Usman, Masvidal, Nate Diaz - all of these guys I would beat, all of them in boxing. They are just doing that and he is saying that just to discredit it as a 'corny' fight."

