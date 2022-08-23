"That's when you get the Nate Diaz that you really didn't expect" - Rashad Evans on why Khamzat Chimaev may bring out the best in Diaz

Rashad Evans recently gave his take on the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz is all set to face Khamzat Chimaev in a highly anticipated welterweight matchup at the main event of UFC 279. The event is scheduled for September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the Stockton native's last fight on his UFC contract where he will attempt to taint Chimaev's unbeaten pro record.

In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, Rashad Evans discussed the upcoming welterweight matchup at UFC 279.

'Suga' appreciated Diaz's MMA prowess and asserted that he still had a chance at winning the fight against Khamzat Chimaev. This is despite 'Borz' going into the fight as a fan favorite.

Evans believes that with proper training and strategy, Nate Diaz has a good chance of getting his hand raised on September 10.

Sharing his views on the matchup, the former light heavyweight champ said:

"I am not totally convinced that Nate...it's a forgone conclusion between Nate and Khamzat. I feel like you know Nate is one of those guys who when he is tested like this and people feel as if like he don't have a chance, that's when you get the Nate Diaz that you really didn't expect...He still does have a lot of skill left but just the inactivity that has affected."

'Suga' added:

"If he can get around that aspect as far as you know implementing some training that kind of mimics what he's gonna be doing you know or get some good looks, he could be able to go in there and have a great fight. It could change a lot of things."

You can check out Evans' full interview with Morning Kombat below:

Coach Brendon Gibson predicts Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev

The UFC has finally scheduled a fight for Nate Diaz. This comes after months of feuding with the promotion over keeping him on the sidelines and failing to offer him the final fight of his contract.

The UFC has scheduled the Stockton native to face No.3-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 in September.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Coach Brandon Gibson of MMA gave a breakdown of how the fight between the two would go down. The coach believes Khamzat Chimaev has the potential to outperform Diaz.

Gibson praised the Chechen-born for his explosiveness and striking combinations, saying:

"Khamzat [Chimaev] is showing what an explosive fighter he is. He went on that amazing streak with so many finishes in a very quick time. He's powerful, he's explosive, he's very dangerous and he's very game. The fans and coaches were able to see some flaws in his style in that fight with Gilbert Burns."

He also mentioned Nate Diaz's durability, but believes the 'Borz' will eventually get his hands raised:

"There's one thing that Diaz brings, it's that resilience and durability and his volume. He wears guys down, lots of volume, lots of combinations, lots of striking. He's going to have to weather the storm and fatigue Khamzat. I do think Khamzat's power and his explosiveness will mean he gets his hand raised in a dominating fashion."

Catch the full interview of Brandon Gibson with Sportskeeda MMA below:

