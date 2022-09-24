Raul Rosas Jr. discloses that his parents will have to sign his UFC contract because of his minor age status

Seventeen-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. has revealed that because of his age, his parents had to give him the go-ahead and sign his UFC contract. Rosas Jr. is the youngest fighter in the history of the organization.

'El Nino Problema' has been undefeated in the six professional fights of his career so far (6-0) and most recently appeared on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) earlier this week. Rosas Jr. faced Mando Gutierrez in a bantamweight bout and put on a clinical performance in a unanimous decision victory.

The win impressed Dana White and the UFC brass enough to make the 17-year-old a record breaker and hand him a UFC contract.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Raul Rosas Jr. explained how he's feeling after signing the contract and revealed that due to his age, his parents had to do it for him:

"I'm not really shocked because I've been working my whole life on this and putting everything into existence but I'm grateful for this opportunity... Dana was impressed with me. He said he can't wait to see what I'm gonna do in the UFC... My parents had to sign the deal because I'm a minor so like a parent or guardian had to be there too."

Catch the TMZ Sports interview here:

Raul Rosas Jr. hopes to become youngest UFC champion in history

Raul Rosas Jr. made the bold claim that he's going to break Jon Jones' record and become the youngest champion in UFC history. 'Bones' has held the record since UFC 128 when he defeated Mauricio Rua for the light heavyweight title at the age of 23.

While speaking to the UFC press for the first time following his DWCS win, Rosas Jr. stated that he's fresh enough to accept another fight on a week's notice:

"I’m just ready to fight like every week, every month – I don’t even care. I’m all gas, no breaks. Like I said, I’ll rest when I’ll retire, when I’m old. You know, now we’re just getting started, so there’s no reason to take a break."

The 17-year-old was natural in front of the cameras and his charismatic personality shone through. Discussing his future ambitions, 'El Nino Problema' said:

"I know it won’t be easy, but nothing is easy in this life. I will become the youngest UFC champion. I don’t care what it takes, nobody is going to take this away from me. If I could fight a top five in my UFC debut, I would, but I have to work my way up there and I will be up there soon. I will become the youngest UFC champion when I’m like 19, 20, 21. It doesn’t matter."

Catch Raul Rosas Jr.'s full press conference here:

