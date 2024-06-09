Raul Rosas Jr. recreates iconic Conor McGregor moment after running through Ricky Turcios at UFC Louisville

Raul Rosas Jr. is back at the helm of a winning streak, having submitted Ricky Turcios in round two at UFC Louisville. Afterward, he cut a promo in his post-fight interview, paying homage to one of Conor McGregor's most memorable moments with a microphone.

In 2013, 'The Notorious' made his UFC debut against Marcus Brimage, TKO'ing his foe within a round. In his post-fight interview, an elated McGregor demanded a $50,000 bonus for his performance. This was echoed by Rosas, who requested a $100,000 bonus for his fight with Turcios.

"Dana! A hundred G's! It's time to go big! Hey, I'm 19 years old, I wanna buy my mother a house. It would be such a blessing to be able to do it right now at 19 years old like I promised her when I started this career at four years old. So, Dana, a hundred G's, baby."

Check out Raul Rosas Jr.'s call for a bonus (0:41):

There's certainly an argument for such a bonus, as Rosas' clash with Turcios was a back-and-forth affair defined by momentum shifts and near-finishes, before the inevitable rear-naked choke by Rosas. So, a Fight of the Night bonus and Performance Bonus aren't out of the question.

It was a mature and gutsy performance from the UFC's youngest-ever fighter, as he had to battle through adversity and fight off a jaw crank at one point. However, with a new win streak, his dream of becoming the youngest champion in the promotion's history remains intact.

Though he has a long way to go before he challenges the likes of Sean O'Malley for the bantamweight title. While physically strong and a talented wrestler, Rosas still has pacing issues and will need to improve his striking significantly if he hopes to compete against the elite in his division.