UFC Louisville: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Louisville Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios round-by-round updates are here. The bout marks the return of one of the bantamweight division's brightest prospects in Rosas, who takes on the always game Turcios at 135 pounds in a matchup defined by excitement.

Rosas will put his 8-1 record on the line against his foe's 12-3 run of form. Both men are searching for their second consecutive victory after recent setbacks. Rosas, in particular, is determined to prove his detractors wrong and realize his potential.

As the youngest fighter to ever sign with the UFC, Rosas has generated tremendous hype, having proclaimed himself the one destined to break Jon Jones' record for the youngest UFC champion in history. His plans were briefly derailed by a loss to Christian Rodriguez, robbing him of his unbeaten status.

However, 'El Niño Problema' rebounded with a TKO of Terrence Mitchell. His original matchup with Turcios was scheduled for UFC Fight Night 237, before an illness forced Rosas to withdraw on the night of the fight itself. Now, at UFC Louisville, fans will have their fingers crossed that no illness emerges again.

DraftKings Sportsbook expects Rosas to win, listing him as a -278 favorite, while Turcios is a +225 underdog for their UFC Louisville fight.

UFC Louisville: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Round 1:

Rosas tries to touch gloves, but Turcios immediately threatens with kicks. The pace is high, with Turcios kicking liberally. It doesn't last long, as Rosas secures a quick takedown and now has his opponent trapped against the fence. Rosas in side control now, applying heavy top pressure, no ground-and-pound yet.

The 19-year-old is being patient, more so than usual. Turcios tries to scramble out, but Rosas keeps him pinned. Turcios briefly elevates him with a butterfly guard, but Rosas is persistent. Nevertheless, Turcios uses the fence to work his way back to his feet, but Rosas completes another takedown, fighting a fence grab.

Turcios tries to scramble and gets back to his feet, but is taken down again. However, with one minute left, the veteran reverses positions and gets Rosas' back. Turcios has a body triangle on, applying a jaw crank but can't get the arm under the neck.

Rosas resists and scrambles, taking Turcios' back and working on his own rear-naked choke as the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Turcios applies immediate pressure with a one-two. Rosas responds with a flying knee that misses, but backs his foe up. Another knee from Rosas, this one lands, intercepting a level change from Turcios. Rosas pounces with a takedown, but Turcios gets back to his feet, only to get dragged back down again.

Rosas locks up a body triangle. Turcios keeps trying to scissor his leg through Rosas' to get out of it, but turns back into the body triangle. Rosas applies a jaw crank and manages to slide his arm under the chin as Turcios turns away. The rear-naked choke is in. Turcios taps out, and Rosas is now on a two-fight win streak.

Official Decision: Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios via submission in Round 2 (2:22)

