Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice: Live round-by-round updates

The Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super featherweight championship fight. The two men are set to co-main event the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis card.
Ford enters the bout with a 16-1-1 record and 8 stoppages to his name. He last defeated Orlando Gonzalez, which allowed him to bounce back from a shocking split-decision loss to Nick Ball. He will look to successfully defend his WBA Continental America super featherweight title.
Mattice, meanwhile, is 22-4-1, with 17 stoppages. Unlike Ford, he is coming off a loss, having been beaten by Eduardo Hernandez. Nevertheless, he is eyeing victory against Ford, whose title he now covets. Unfortunately for him, the odds are not in his favor, although he has a chance to score an upset on the card.
Regardless, DraftKings Sportsbook has Ford as a staggering -1400 favorite, while Mattice is a +750 underdog. The event is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Ford vs. Mattice bout is estimated to take place at around 10:30 PM E.T. / 7:30 PM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super featherweight title fight.
Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10: