  "Ready! Chama" - Coach Plinio Cruz reveals Alex Pereira's intense warrior-inspired look for Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 320

"Ready! Chama" - Coach Plinio Cruz reveals Alex Pereira’s intense warrior-inspired look for Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 320

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:45 GMT
Magomed Ankalaev (left) face off Alex Pereira (right) ahead of UFC 320. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Magomed Ankalaev (left) face off Alex Pereira (right) ahead of UFC 320. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Alex Pereira's coach, Plinio Cruz, recently shared a photo of his fighter's appearance leading up to UFC 320, building excitement among netizens for the upcoming clash this weekend.

'Poatan' is set to face Magomed Ankalaev for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 320 this Sunday. The bout serves as a rematch, giving Pereira the opportunity to reclaim the 205-pound title.

Ahead of the fight, Cruz showcased Pereira's warrior-inspired look. Captioning the post with enthusiasm, he wrote:

"Ready! Chama 🔥Don’t miss @alexpoatanpereira World Title fight tomorrow night at @ufc 320"

Check out Plinio Cruz's post below:

Pereira is from the Pataxo tribe, which includes indigenous people of Brazil. The face paint and headgear that the Brazilian fighter wears symbolize his connection to his roots. With that, he also honors his ancestors.

Max Holloway previews Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira title rematch at UFC 320

The first fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira took place at UFC 313 earlier this year. In this bout, Ankalaev showcased his striking skills and outperformed Pereira, winning a unanimous decision from the judges. However, Max Holloway believes that Pereira will regain his title at UFC 320.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Holloway said:

"I’m telling you right now, I’m willing to bet right now with anyone that we’re gonna see Alex Pereira’s vintage leg kicks in this fight. I guarantee he was pi**ed at himself for that first fight for not doing it, especially with the information that he had with the way Magomed takes leg kicks. I think Alex goes in there, he’s not gonna get held against the cage, I think he’s gonna stay his distance, I think he’s gonna get on the leg kicks early, and I think Alex gets his hand raised, I think Pereira will be the champion again." [12:09 of the video]
