"Ready to prove he's the best in the world" - Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall likely to defend interim heavyweight title before Jon Jones returns

According to Dana White, Tom Aspinall is eager to get back into the octagon and will most likely defend the interim heavyweight strap before undisputed champion Jon Jones returns.

Earlier today, combat sports journalist Chisanga Malata took to X (formerly Twitter), to and wrote:

"Dana White has seemingly confirmed Tom Aspinall will defend his interim HW title as the UFC still hopes to do Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic this summer."

He then went on to add a quote from White himself, which read:

"He's raring and ready to go. He'll fight before that fight [Jones vs. Stipe]; he'll fight either one of those guys in that fight. He doesn't care. He's ready to go and ready to prove he's the best heavyweight in the world. [h/t @Sportsnet]"

Earlier in 2023, the 30-year-old became the third British champion in UFC history when he knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round at UFC 295 to claim interim gold.

Aspinall recently teased a possible fight against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 300. Although 'Poatan' has welcomed the challenge, he has brushed off the possibility of the fight happening in the immediate future.

Jones was originally scheduled to headline UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic. However, a shoulder injury he sustained during training forced him to withdraw from the event.

Jones is still nursing the injury. While he is yet to give a date for his comeback, he is expected to return to active competition sometime in mid-2024.

Dana White doubles down on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic happening

While injuries prevented Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic from happening in 2023, the UFC appears adamant about booking the matchup for a later date.

During an interview with TNT Sports last December, Dana White doubled down, confirming that the fight would get remade while brushing off the possibility of Miocic taking on Tom Aspinall instead. He elaborated:

"Jones and Stipe, the fight, they both deserve it. Jon Jones got injured. There is nothing he can do about it... You have to understand this: if you look at what Stipe has accomplished in the sport, what he has done, [and] where he is at in his career, he wants the Jon Jones fight, and I get it. Arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time against the greatest mixed martial artist of all time... and now he is fighting Aspinall? He wants Jones, and Jones wants Stipe, so it makes sense."

Catch Dana White's comments below: