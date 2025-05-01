“Ready for some violence” - Former champ Zebaztian Kadestam ready to unleash his fury vs. Isi Fitikefu in Bangkok

Zebaztian Kadestam is ready to unleash his brand of fury when he returns to the ONE Championship ring.

The Swedish wrecking machine will face off against Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for the Bangkok Post, Kadestam said he couldn't wait to step between the ropes under one of the most hallowed spaces in combat sports.

Zebaztian Kadestam said:

"I’m ready for some violence. Let's go!"

Kadestam is the quintessential MMA brawler who prioritizes striking over the sport's other facets whenever he dons the four-ounce gloves.

'The Bandit' has seven wins in his ONE Championship career, with all of his promotional victories coming by way of concussive knockout.

The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion holds knockout wins over Luis Santos, Agilan Thani, Tyler McGuire, Georgiy Kichigin, Valmir Da Silva, Iuri Lapicus, and Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic.

His biggest win from his collection, though, might just be his stunning comeback over Soldic in Colorado.

The ONE Fight Night 10 matchup was poised as an absolute belter, and the two knockout machines did not disappoint on the pre-match notion.

Soldic was in clear control of the opening round and clocked Kadestam at will with lethal boxing combinations in the first five minutes.

Kadestam, however, found the button in the opening moments of the second and clocked Soldic with a short left hook that knocked 'Robocop' off balance.

After Soldic got back to his feet, Kadestam pressed on and connected with a couple of straight rights before ending the match with a flurry of unanswered blows.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Kadestam's entire interview below:

Zebaztian Kadestam plans to showcase his improvement against Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebaztian Kadestam, if he's to be believed, seems to be even more terrifying heading into ONE Fight Night 31.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion said he's got new tricks up his sleeves when he faces Isi Fitikefu in Bangkok.

He said:

"I believe I’ve improved everywhere, and we’ll see if there is any ring rust or not. It’s hard to say, right?"

