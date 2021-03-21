Real meaning behind Conor McGregor's "Teddy Bear" tweet aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov

In the immediate aftermath of Saturday night's UFC Vegas 22 event, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to throw some shade at former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with UFC's Megan Olivi at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained how difficult it was for him to make the call of retiring while on top of his game. He said that when a person has a lot of power, money, and is the best in the world at what he does, it can get really difficult to walk away.

"You know it's very hard when you have power when you are best in the world when you are famous when you have money and say 'no' to everything. This is very hard."

Looks like Khabib Nurmagomedov's comment about being powerful didn't sit too well with Conor McGregor. The Irishman took to Twitter and pointed to the fact that Nurmagomedov has just eight knockout wins in his entire career so he doesn't have any power. McGregor also took a jibe at Nurmagomedov's predominantly grappling based fighting style and history of sparring with bears, calling him a 'teddy bear'.

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

Conor McGregor won't get a shot at redemption against arch-rival

Well, one thing is for sure, when Nurmagomedov made the comment about power, he wasn't referring to the power in his hands. However, Conor McGregor might have twisted it around just a little, to take a dig at his arch-rival. It could also be that McGregor misinterpreted Nurmagomedov's statement.

Conor McGregor's hopes of getting a shot at redemption against Nurmagomedov will unfortunately never come to fruition, since the Russian made his retirement official earlier this week. McGregor took a parting shot at his former opponent following the announcement, reminding him that fighting the Irishman changed his life.

“Happy retirement kid, smell ya later. Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division. God bless.”