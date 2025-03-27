Real reason why Artem Vakhitov, Alex Pereira's kickboxing nemesis, turned down Dana White's UFC contract offer

It appears MMA fans won't get to witness the trilogy fight between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira in UFC after all, as Vakhitov has declined to sign with the multi-billion dollar organization. Vakhitov recently shared his side of the story and the reason for not signing with UFC.

Vakhitov took on Islem Masraf last year on 'Dana White's Contender Series' and secured a contract with an opening round knockout win. Notably, Pereira was present at UFC Apex during the Russian's victory and spoke to White before the UFC CEO announced Vakhitov's entry into the roster.

However, according to recent reports, Vakhitov has turned down the UFC contract. The 33-year-old issued a writted statement to combat sports news outlet MMA Junkie and opened up about his decision. The former GLORY champion claimed he and his team were unhappy with the contract's terms.

Despite his decision not to join the UFC right now, Vakhitov stated that the contract negotiations were conducted professionally and hinted at competing for the promotion in the future.

''I do not wish to appear arrogant regarding this contract. I understand they have their rules, and I respect that, but I am a prizefighter. I have daughters to provide for and a short window of opportunity. It would have been a great dream to enter the UFC, but I could not justify the loss of earnings this contract would represent. And so we had to respectfully decline. But all of our dealings were pleasant, and perhaps in the future we will talk again."

Vakhitov's manager, Andrey Busygin, also gave his take on the situation, saying:

''The UFC position was that all fighters coming through Dana White Contender Series receive the same contract with standard terms and conditions. Personally I felt this was unfair to Artem, given his achievements in combat sports and having the same level as Alex at the time he entered the UFC. But rules are rules. I understand." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Artem Vakhitov is set to face Rico Verhoeven at GLORY 100

After declining the UFC's offer, Artem Vakhitov returned to kickboxing and is scheduled to challenge reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven at GLORY 100. The event will take place on June 14 in the Netherlands, and the venue is yet to be announced.

In his last kickboxing appearance at Glory 78 in 2021, Vakhitov took on former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a rematch and secured a majority decision win. They are 1-1 in kickboxing.

