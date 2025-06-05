"Real recognizes real" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley showers praise on Conor McGregor at UFC 316 media day 

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently praised Conor McGregor ahead of his upcoming fight. 'Suga' is scheduled to lock horns with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7.

Ad

O'Malley and McGregor have engaged in several back-and-forths in the past. However, after 'The Notorious' shared his excitement about UFC 316, both fighters seemingly ended their previously hostile relationship.

In the recently held press conference, O'Malley said:

"I've always taken inspiration from Conor fights. I've watched a lot of Conor fights. I'll forever be a huge Conor fan. I feel grateful to be able to watch his come-up, in my generation, I watched it happen. So, I think we'll look back, and he had one of the craziest careers. It's cool to be able to watch it happen while I was getting into the UFC so I'm pumped that the relationship is back to good."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Ad

Fans took to the comments section of the post shared by @themaclifeofficial on Instagram to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Real recognizes real."

Others commented:

"Sooner or later they're gonna know he's the GOAT."

"You can see in those spinning kicks he watched Conor growing up."

"Love hearing this every press conference. Can we start asking Sean about some other things maybe?"

Ad

Check out more fan reactions down below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @themaclifeofficial on Instagram]

Sean O'Malley reacts to 'Dana White privilege' comments

Sean O'Malley recently responded to fans claiming he has "Dana White privilege." The phrase was first uttered by Tony Ferguson, who accused Michael Chandler of being favored by the UFC ahead of their fight.

Ad

Some fans felt O'Malley getting an immediate title shot after failing to retain the belt at UFC Noche was an example of Dana White privilege. In the aforementioned press conference, 'Suga' responded to the accusations, stating:

"I don't know. You'd have to ask Dana that. But they see potential in people and if you give the UFC opportunity to use If you can go get some sweet knockouts, they're gonna post them. It's gonna be all over. You do some sweet s***, they're going to post it. They can't make that s*** up. That s*** I did. I've earned where I'm at and super grateful for the UFC."

Ad

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (14:12):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.