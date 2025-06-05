"Real recognizes real" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley showers praise on Conor McGregor at UFC 316 media day 

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently praised Conor McGregor ahead of his upcoming fight. 'Suga' is scheduled to lock horns with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7.
O'Malley and McGregor have engaged in several back-and-forths in the past. However, after 'The Notorious' shared his excitement about UFC 316, both fighters seemingly ended their previously hostile relationship.
In the recently held press conference, O'Malley said:
"I've always taken inspiration from Conor fights. I've watched a lot of Conor fights. I'll forever be a huge Conor fan. I feel grateful to be able to watch his come-up, in my generation, I watched it happen. So, I think we'll look back, and he had one of the craziest careers. It's cool to be able to watch it happen while I was getting into the UFC so I'm pumped that the relationship is back to good."
Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:
Fans took to the comments section of the post shared by @themaclifeofficial on Instagram to share their reactions, with one writing:
"Real recognizes real."
Others commented:
"Sooner or later they're gonna know he's the GOAT."
"You can see in those spinning kicks he watched Conor growing up."
"Love hearing this every press conference. Can we start asking Sean about some other things maybe?"
Check out more fan reactions down below:
Sean O'Malley reacts to 'Dana White privilege' comments
Sean O'Malley recently responded to fans claiming he has "Dana White privilege." The phrase was first uttered by Tony Ferguson, who accused Michael Chandler of being favored by the UFC ahead of their fight.
Some fans felt O'Malley getting an immediate title shot after failing to retain the belt at UFC Noche was an example of Dana White privilege. In the aforementioned press conference, 'Suga' responded to the accusations, stating:
"I don't know. You'd have to ask Dana that. But they see potential in people and if you give the UFC opportunity to use If you can go get some sweet knockouts, they're gonna post them. It's gonna be all over. You do some sweet s***, they're going to post it. They can't make that s*** up. That s*** I did. I've earned where I'm at and super grateful for the UFC."
Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (14:12):