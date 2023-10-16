Real vs. AI: UFC beauty Arianny Celeste shows off "bombshell" transformation for the 'Yearbook' trend montage

Renowned UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste is just one of the many captivated people engrossed in the current AI yearbook photo trend sweeping across social media.

This ongoing trend hinges on the utilization of an app named Epik, crafted by a South Korean software company. Epik empowers its users to craft yearbook portraits reminiscent of the '90s, evoking the era of grunge, hip-hop, and teen cinema nostalgia.

Creating these nostalgic snapshots is an easy process that involves a mere submission of eight to 12 selfies, that initiates the creation and churns out as much as 60 distinct yearbook-style portraits. For those who relish some playful indulgence, Epik offers an array of archetypical high school personas to choose from, including cheerleaders, basketball players, and beauty queens.

True to her reputation for keeping pace with contemporary trends, Arianny Celeste enthusiastically joined netizens in this viral craze. Her charm undoubtedly radiated through the images, as she alluded in her caption, creating a sense that time had stood still, and little had changed. She wrote:

"Not much has changed tbh (to be honest)."

Fans were thrilled to see Arianny Celeste join in on the latest trend and dropped their comments under the post. One fan wrote:

"Bombshell."

Another fan wrote:

"So extremely beautiful you are young lady."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Still pretty as ever."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[Images via: @ariannyceleste on Instagram]

Arianny Celeste reveals how pregnancy "slowed" her down

Arianny Celeste is one of the most iconic figures in the MMA world. Renowned for her role as a UFC ring girl, she has become a name synonymous with entertainment in the sport. Adapting to a demanding schedule, she diligently perseveres to uphold her distinction as the most recognizable UFC octagon girl.

On social media, Arianny Celeste enjoys immense popularity, particularly on Instagram, where she frequently captivates her followers with her images. Her most recent offering was a video compilation commemorating her son Raiden's third birthday, a testament to her dedication to motherhood.

Undoubtedly, her journey into motherhood and the significant role she plays in her son's development have led her to reallocate her time, temporarily veering her focus from the sport.

Delving into the profound experience of pregnancy, Celeste candidly shared her insights in a recent episode of Dr. Berlin's 'Informed Pregnancy' podcast. She stated:

"I think I'm not used to relaxing and letting go. Just becoming a mom and being pregnant has slowed me down. But now I'm just like, 'Okay I need to slow down to be present for my baby. So yeah I just have never really been the kind of like just chill person I'm always go go go."

Catch Arianny Celeste's comments below (2:30):