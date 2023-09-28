UFC girl Arianny Celeste drops the cutest video montage to celebrate son Raiden's 3rd birthday 

Arianny Celeste is one of the most recognizable faces in the MMA world. However, she is no fighter. Celeste is a UFC ring girl and one of the most prominent ones in the history of the sport. She has amassed her own following, which has only grown since the dawn of social media.

Arianny Celeste is especially popular on Instagram, where she often dazzles her fans with pictures she takes of herself. This time, however, she took to the app to post a video montage to celebrate her son Raiden's birthday, as he turned three years old.

The video montage consists of clips filmed throughout Raiden's childhood, from his days as an infant to his time as a toddler. Furthermore, the clips often include him in the company of his mother, showing the two of them spending time together, playing and laughing. It is among the most personal media Celeste has shared.

She doesn't usually post her family on social media, as her Instagram page is generally reserved for pictures of herself and for her to keep her modeling career afloat. This marks one of the few moments when Arianny Celeste has opted to reveal a side of her life that's often kept hidden from fans.

Beyond Instagram, Arianny Celeste is one of MMA's most successful ring girls, which sparked a miniature feud between her and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey, who, back in 2015, opined that either the ring girls are paid too well or the fighters aren't paid well enough.

Is Arianny Celeste the only ring girl to be targeted by fighters?

To the misfortune of her fellow ring girls, Arianny Celeste is not the only one to have been targeted by a fighter. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov famously criticized their profession by labeling them the most unnecessary people in MMA.

Meanwhile, ex-UFC middleweight Uriah Hall once made the erroneous claim that ring girls can make as much as $60,000 more than fighters do. His comments drew a response from octagon girl Luciana Andrade on The MMA Hour (at 14:01 minutes), where she said the following:

"Think about it, like, we have 14 girls across the globe, right? And some girls work a few times a year because we don't have international fights, you know, with the same frequency that we have in the US. But let's talk about the US girls, right? We're six in total, we rotate. So you work once, twice a month if you're lucky. Let's use common sense. Do you really think we would be making more money than the fighters?"