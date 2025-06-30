"Really would enjoy that fight" - Ilia Topuria confidently outlines how he'd dismantle Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria recently shared his thoughts on a potential bout against Paddy Pimblett and outlined how he would defeat the Liverpool native. Topuria noted that he doesn't believe it would be difficult and would be excited to finally fight Pimblett.

Topuria and Pimblett have publicly shared their dislike for each other in press conferences, backstage interactions and most recently inside the octagon. 'El Matador' and 'The Baddy' were involved in a back-and-forth exchange after the Spaniard knocked Charles Oliveira out to win the vacant lightweight championship. They seemingly set the stage for a lightweight title clash, which Dana White later admitted shouldn't have happened.

In his appearance on the first episode of 'About Last Fight' , Topuria expressed his confidence in his chances should his first title defense be against Pimblett. 'El Matador' mentioned that he would defeat 'The Baddy' however he pleases and would even leave it up for the Liverpool native to decide. He said:

"[Pimblett is] the guy that I really would enjoy to punch him in the face. Really, really would enjoy that fight. And I know I can do with him whatever I want to do. Even tell me, kid, what you want me to do to you? I'm gonna do whatever I want to do." [11:40]

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (11:40):

Ilia Topuria opens up about his own confidence

Ilia Topuria also chimed in about his own confidence and the belief he has in himself and in his skills.

In the aforementioned episode, Topuria mentioned that he has always carried himself with confidence and attributed that to his extensive preparation for his fight:

"I have that confidence inside myself. And I never doubt myself. There's no doubt, never ever. Because once you start doubting yourself, that doubt increase, increase, increase and it switch into fear and I don't want to experience that... I work really hard and I used to say the belts are earned in trainings. In the competitions, you just go to collect them." [9:06]

Check out a clip of Ilia Topuria being crowned lightweight champion at UFC 317 below:

Expand Tweet

