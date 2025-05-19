“Really makes me happy” - Superbon says it’s been a rewarding experience guiding his fighter reach ONE Championship success

Superbon is taking his mentorship role to a new level.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has been living a double life for the past year, helping fighters under his stable at Superbon Training Camp.

Besides his career as one of the greatest kickboxers on the planet, Superbon also serves as a coach to his gym's rising stars and established legends.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai megastar said it's been a rewarding experience when he sees his fighters collect pivotal victories in ONE Championship's stacked Muay Thai roster. He said:

"For me, like with them, when I help the fighter, it's not about the money, it's about that happiness. Sometimes we don't need a lot of money, but we just need happiness. When we can help people, that really, really makes me happy."

Superbon's joy was palpable the last time he wore the proverbial coach's hat, guiding his close friend and fellow legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion exacted revenge against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai matchup in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month at Lumpinee Stadium.

As for Superbon, he might be back at the legendary arena when his young ward Johan Ghazali returns to action at ONE Fight Night 32.

The Malaysian-American phenom will face off against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle on June 6, US primetime.

Ghazali has been training at Superbon Training Camp since late 2024, and he wants nothing more than to replicate Nong-O's success and give Superbon another high-profile coaching win.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Superbon thanks ONE Championship for its global platform

Superbon has nothing but gratitude for the platform ONE Championship gave kickboxers and Muay Thai artists.

While kickboxing and Muay Thai have always enjoyed steady success over the past generations, ONE Championship's global reach allowed the two disciplines to explode at an unprecedented rate.

Superbon said in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Different fighters are getting bigger because of social media, because of the fans. We have more fans around the world because of ONE Championship. We get more fans around the world. So we're getting bigger."

