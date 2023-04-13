UFC flyweight Jeff Molina recently made MMA headlines after a leaked video showed him getting intimate with another male. Molina was forced to come out as bisexual, the first UFC fighter to do so, and took to Twitter to share his frustrations with the abuse he received online.

But it seems that in the weeks following the controversy, 'El Jefe' has realized that he can put his newfound fame to good use.

Molina took to Twitter yesterday to announce that he had created a OnlyFans account. But the flyweight fighter specified that his content would not be of a sexual nature, stating:

"What's up you sick f**ks. I am super excited to announce my partnership with OnlyFans. It's not what you guys think, I will be posting behind-the-scenes training content, and just what everyday life is like as a professional fighter. I don't post much on social media so this will just give you the inside scoop. I'll be posting MMA drills, jiu-jitsu drills and techniques and all that jazz..."

Jeff Molina has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since before his admission about his own sexual orientation. 'El Jefe' came under fire from sections of the fanbase during his last bout against Zhalgas Zhumagulov in June 2022 after Molina decided to wear PRIDE-themed UFC gear.

Molina stated that he was straight following online criticism for his choice of fight-wear, but has since been forced to come out as bisexual.

Jeff Molina is still suspended from the UFC pending the results of the betting-scandal investigation

James Krause was at the epicenter of the biggest betting scandal in MMA history late last year. Krause, the former head coach and owner of Glory MMA and Fitness, cornerered Darrick Minner against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Fight Night 214.

Hours prior to the bout, numerous large bets were placed on Nuerdanbieke to win via first-round stoppage, and he jumped from a -220 to a -420 favorite. Minner proceeded to suffer a knee injury in round one and the fight was stopped.

Krause has since had his license suspended and was also banned from several promotions.

Jeff Molina, who trains at Glory MMA and Fitness, was found to be heavily involved in the betting scandal alongside Krause. 'El Jefe' was suspended by the UFC in December.

ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi reported:

"Jeff Molina has not been released by the UFC, contrary to reports earlier Tuesday. The UFC told ESPN in a statement that the promotion 'will not schedule [Molina] for any bouts, whether in Nevada or elsewhere, pending the outcome of the commission’s investigation.'"

