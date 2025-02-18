Recently released Jairzinho Rozenstruik's IG post has fans sharing sad comments: "Miss you at the UFC"

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was recently released from the UFC roster following a loss at UFC Saudi Arabia. MMA fans shared sad reactions to his latest Instagram post.

Rozenstruik faced Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1. The night didn’t go as planned for ‘Bigi Boy’ as he was completely dominated by the Russian and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Many fans and pundits expressed disappointment with the fight, calling it one of the most boring heavyweight fights in UFC history. Following the event, UFC CEO Dana White also criticized the bout, further fueling the backlash.

Just two days after the event, Rozenstruik was released from the UFC roster, marking the end of his tenure with the promotion.

Recently, Rozenstruik shared a photo of himself on Instagram, accompanied by the simple hashtag “#GodIsthegreateast” in the caption. The post quickly gained traction, sparking reactions from MMA fans who flooded the comment section with their thoughts on his UFC exit.

A fan expressed hope that Rozenstruik could return to the UFC if he secures a couple of solid wins in another organization, commenting:

“You can come back to the UFC after a couple good wins plz.”

Another user wrote:

“Miss you at the ufc.”

One MMA fan suggested Rozenstruik to sign with kickboxing promotion, writing

“Come to Glory kickboxing Jairzinho.”

Another Instagram user commented:

“Go to PFL brother, go rematch Ngannou lol.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @jairzinho.rozenstruik on Instagram]

Jairzinho Rozenstruik issues a statement following release from UFC

Jairzinho Rozenstruik explained his underwhelming performance against Sergei Pavlovich, revealing that he injured his leg early in the fight, which hindered his ability to execute his game plan.

Following his release from the UFC, Rozenstruik took to X to issue a lengthy, heartfelt statement on his career. He expressed gratitude toward the promotion, acknowledging the experiences he gained throughout his time in the UFC.

One notable paragraph from his post read:

“From being Rookie of the Year to becoming an MMA veteran, this has been an unforgettable adventure. While this chapter closes, my story is far from over. I will continue to fight, take on new challenges, and settle unfinished business in the cage. I'm ready for whatever comes next!.”

Check out Jairzinho Rozenstruik's X post below:

