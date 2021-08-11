"Recognise people that help you to grow" - Francis Ngannou's former coach reveals his problem with the 'The Predator'

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's former coach Fernand Lopez has revealed the problems he had with his former student.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Lopez started by saying that he had no problems with the Cameroonian fighter leaving MMA Factory:

"I don't have any problem with my guy [Francis Ngannou] moving in another gym. People, they are really misunderstanding my point of view. I don't have any beef on that," said Fernand Lopez.

The MMA Factory head coach went on to say that he felt Francis Ngannou could have helped promote his former gym to the media but he didn't:

"The problem that I had with Francis, which is over my head now, was about...recognise people that help you to grow a little bit. It's not about thank you...you need someone to give you a shoutout. Before going out with this, I went there to speak with Francis sometime like 'Francis, is this normal? I mean, I was wondering, is there any problem? We spend like five years together, I mean, like, in my gym. You never pay anything, everything is free for you. I took you under my wing, take care of you, everything, why is this so bad for you, why is this so hard for you to say that Fernand Lopez brought me the UFC contract...Do you remember the story? Do you remember me fighting to get you in the UFC when you were 3 and 1?'...What''s wrong with you? Give a shoutout to someone. When you become someone, help people."

You can watch the full interview below:

Lopez is currently coaching Ciryl Gane, who just defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 to win the UFC interim heavyweight championship.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane used to train together at MMA Factory

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are former teammates who used to train together under Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory. After losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, 'The Predator' parted ways with Lopez as well as the MMA Factory.

The two fighters are now on a collision course in order to unite the heavyweight title of the UFC.

