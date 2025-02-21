"Red Diamond, it’s Ilia fellas" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier's latest training snap sweating it out in the gym 

Fans reacted as UFC star Dustin Poirier shared a training snap on social media, sparking buzz and speculation about ‘The Diamond's' final opponent.

Leading up to his UFC 302 bout against Islam Makhachev, Poirier was clear that it could potentially be his last octagon appearance. However, following his hard-fought loss, the former interim lightweight champion made it clear that he would step into the octagon one last time and has since been searching for a potential opponent.

Recently, Poirier shared a training snapshot on X, which evoked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts. They rushed to the comments section to speculate about his potential opponent.

One fan guessed it could be Ilia Topuria and even urged Poirier to knock him out to get back into the title picture, writing:

“Plz KO topuredo. If you do that you may have 1 last title run or go out with a huge legacy boost.”

Another X user predicted that Poirier's opponent would be Topuria, commenting:

“Red Diamond, it's Ilia fellas.”

One MMA enthusiast speculated it might be Colby Covington, adding:

“This dude looks big I think it's Colby.”

Another fan expressed their admiration for Poirier, commenting:

“You made us love this sport.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @DustinPoirier on X]

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, UFC is planning Topuria's first fight at lightweight against the reigning champion Islam Makhachev in International Fight Week.

Ilia Topuria rains praise on Dustin Poirier and calls a potential fight with ‘The Diamond’ exciting

Dana White recently announced that Ilia Topuria has vacated his featherweight belt and moved up to the lightweight division.

Many pundits have speculated that he will receive an immediate title shot at 155 pounds. However, Islam Makhachev has stated that ‘El Matador’ should first fight a top lightweight contender to prove his worthiness for a title shot.

During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Topuria expressed his desire to fight Dustin Poirier and praised his fighting style. The Spaniard stated:

"I love that dog Dustin Poirier. He's a fighter, you know what I mean... he goes in and he fights till he dies. You're going to have that guy in front of you fighting and trying to take your head off. That's a very exciting fight for me and I think for the fans also."

Check out Ilia Topuria’’s comments below (18:49):

