”I’m definitely going to be calling out the champ" - Reece McLaren puts Adriano Moraes on blast

Reece McLaren is yet to return to the circle, but he’s already calling out ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

McLaren will return to action against China’s Xie Wei at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, June 3.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the No.5-ranked flyweight contender suggested that a strong win over Xie should catapult him to a title match against Moraes.

Reece McLaren said:

"I don’t see anyone in the top five that [Moraes] hasn’t fought already. So I’m the one name he hasn’t fought. I’m not here to stand in no line if they want to give me the opportunity to call anyone out. I’m definitely going to be calling out the champ.”

McLaren is no stranger to title fights in his ONE Championship career. The 30-year-old once challenged then-champion Bibiano Fernandes for the ONE bantamweight world title in December 2016.

While he didn’t get the win, McLaren went the distance against the Brazilian legend, eventually losing via a close split decision.

Moraes, meanwhile, is one of the most successful champions in ONE Championship history. ‘Mikinho’ is on his third reign with the ONE flyweight world title after beating rival Geje Eustaquio in January 2019.

His past two defenses saw him take a knockout win over mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson in April 2021 and a submission victory over Yuya Wakamatsu a few months back at ONE X.

Reece McLaren develops striking with Australian icon John Wayne Parr

Reece McLaren is one of the most renowned grapplers in ONE Championship, with four of his seven wins in the promotion coming by way of submission. He also holds an incredible 170-22 record in Brazilian jiu-jitsu matches.

While he can strike with the best of them, McLaren isn’t one to settle.

The flyweight contender is now developing his striking with Australian Muay Thai and kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr at Boonchu Muay Thai Gym in Burleigh Heads Queensland.

“I’ve known Wayne for many years. Obviously, he’s who he is, and obviously, I’ve been a big fan. You know, things kind of ran full circle, and now I’m training out of there full time. So yeah, I’ve been welcomed into the Boonchu family, and I’m very proud to call myself now a fighter from Boonchu,” said McLaren.

We'll see if the training can help McLaren when he returns to action next Friday.

