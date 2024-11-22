Reece McLaren says Danny Kingad was doing well against Adriano Moraes but ‘got caught’

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender and former ONE world title challenger 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia was disappointed in Filipino rival Danny Kingad's latest performance against former divisional king Adriano Moraes.

And it's because he believes Kingad had the win in the bag, but made a crucial mistake which led to defeat.

Kingad fought Moraes at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video earlier this month, and showcased improved striking and grappling to give the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion fits. But a tactical error in round two allowed Moraes to capitalize and catch 'The King' in a guillotine choke, which ultimately ended the fight.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, McLaren shared his thoughts on the fight.

'Lightning' said:

"He just kept his head in there lost position a little bit and got caught."

With the victory, Moraes has positioned himself as the next in line for a crack at the vacant ONE flyweight MMA gold, left behind by the recently retired legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

If McLaren can win his next fight, which comes against a very big name making his divisional debut, 'Lightning' can book himself a spot opposite Moraes to vie for the coveted belt.

Reece McLaren to face strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

'Lightning' Reece McLaren is set to welcome ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks to the flyweight division as the two elite prepare for an epic showdown with major world title implications.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

