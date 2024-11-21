“We did the work” - Reece McLaren says intense preparation led to much-needed victory over Hu Yong

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender and former world title challenger 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia took care of business against a very dangerous opponent in China's 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong in his last fight.

And it was all due to his intense preparation, according to the 33-year-old CMBT Training Centre product.

McLaren scored a three-round split decision victory over Huy Yong at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last May, bouncing back from a decision loss to Kazakhstani star Kairat Akhmetov the year prior.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, McLaren talked about the hard work he put in to get ready for that match.

Trending

'Lightning' said:

"The big takeaway was that we did the work, and the fitness was there for that fight. You know what I mean, so we were prepared for it to go three rounds, but we would have loved to get it done in one."

Needless to say, McLaren is a handful for any fighter when he's on point. The Australian star combines impeccable striking with high-level jiu-jitsu to overwhelm his foes.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Reece McLaren back in action against another big-name opponent.

Reece McLaren to face strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

In a fight with heavyweight flyweight MMA world title implications, no.4-ranked 'Lightning' Reece McLaren is set to face interim strawweight MMA world titleholder 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks in a flyweight MMA bout.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback