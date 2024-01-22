UFC women's flyweight fighter Jasmine Jasudavicius put in a dominant performance during her UFC 297 bantamweight matchup against Priscila Cachoeira.

Jasudavicius was relentless from the get-go and inflicted heavy damage on her opponent throughout the fight. After two rounds of one-sided traffic, the Canadian finally locked in an anaconda choke to submit her opponent.

The previous round was so overwhelming that it even earned her an elusive 10-7 score by one of the judges, Sal D'Amato.

Check out the complete scorecards below:

Fans reacted to the rare score achieved by Jasudavicius and lauded her performance:

"The only person keeping Cachoeira in the fight was the ref"

"wait the same girl who infamously got bludgeoned by Val, got bludgeoned once again? Lmao"

"she got dropped then mounted and smashed for 4 minutes"

Other fans suggested that the lopsided round should have seen the fight stopped by the referee, while others questioned judge Sal D'Amato for his score:

"If you're awarding a round with a 10-7, then the ref shouldve stopped the fight"

"Ref could’ve stopped it when she had the crucifix"

"Every f***ng UFC event this MF D'mato do this kind of sh**. 😡"

"Sal d amato always the stupid one"

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Jasmine Jasudavicius' 10-7 score.

Jasmine Jasudavicius rages against Priscila Cachoeira - 'Wanted to torture her a little bit'

Jasmine Jasudavicius meant each and every one of her 326 strikes landed. With her blows, the Canadian also set the record for the largest strike differential in UFC women's history.

In her post-fight press conference, Jasudavicius explained her rage against Cachoeira for the last-minute weight class switch up.

She stated that she was unaware of how far ahead she was in the fight:

“No, I wasn’t aware. That really sat with me. Like, yeah man, that’s exactly what I need to do. Just go in there and fight, just do my best, do my work, and then afterwards I’ll be able to watch the fight and enjoy what I did.”

She continued:

“The entire time that I was in there, I was just trying to beat her up. It p*ssed me off. That weight discrepancy, the thing she did with the weight p*ssed me off so much. So the first round I just wanted to torture her a little bit. Be a professional, come on, we agreed to this weight so long ago.”

Check out her full comments below (1:37):