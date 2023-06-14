Regian Eersel compliments Arian Sadikovic for beating Nieky Holzken: ‘He did well’

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel was impressed with Arian Sadikovic’s big win over Nieky Holzken at ONE Fight Night 11.

On Friday night, ONE Championship returned to the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, for another stacked card headlined by a clash between Regian Eersel and Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov. ‘The Immortal’ came out on top, scoring an incredible 46-second KO against the debutant to retain his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Before Eersel made his way to the ring, he had an opportunity to catch some of the action from another epic ONE Fight Night 11 bout. Appearing at the evening’s post-fight press event, Eersel shared his thoughts on Arian Sadikovic’s picture-perfect performance against Nieky Holkzen, a four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion.

“I watched a little bit of his fight. He was doing well, pressuring Nieky and he did well,” Eersel said. “So I think maybe he needs to find one or two times, get two wins, and then he can fight me again.”

Sadikovic earned himself a unanimous decision win which got him back into the win column after coming up short against Regian Eersel in April 2022. With the win, Sadikovic is on his way back into world title contention, but as ‘The Immortal’ said, the German standout likely needs one or two more solid wins to once again compete for ONE Championship gold.

With the loss, Nieky Holzken fell to 3-3 under the ONE banner, dropping three of his last four contests in kickboxing. He is also 1-1 in the art of eight limbs.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

