Regian Eersel eyes vacant lightweight kickboxing gold next: “I want my first baby back”

Fresh off his devastating first-round knockout of George 'G-Unit' Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video last Friday, undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel has his sights set on reclaiming familiar territory.After extending his legendary world title reign with an 84-second demolition job, 'The Immortal' turned his attention to the vacant lightweight kickboxing throne he once occupied.The Dutch-Surinamese superstar made his intentions crystal clear during his in-ring interview at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:&quot;What's next for 'The Immortal'? I want my first baby back, and that's my kickboxing belt. So, Mr. Chatri Sityodtong, can I please [have] my next fight, a kickboxing fight for my baby?&quot; Eersel declared. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 32-year-old striker was forced to vacate his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title on the scales prior to his trilogy victory over Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30. The weight miss cost him his status as a two-sport world champion.Now riding high after his masterful performance against the dangerous Brit challenger, 'The Immortal' wants to complete his redemption story.With his Muay Thai crown secure and his devastating form on full display, Regian Eersel appears primed to reclaim his &quot;first baby&quot; and return to champ-champ status.Regian Eersel surprised George Jarvis didn't make it past round 1Despite his supreme confidence heading into the main event showdown, even Regian Eesel was caught off guard by the speed of his destruction.The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative expected a war of attrition against one of the most dangerous knockout artists in the 170-pound ranks.Instead, the Dutch-Surinamese kingpin needed just 84 seconds to send Jarvis crashing to the canvas twice. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter landing his signature right cross and unleashing a punishing barrage of punches and elbows, Regian Eersel watched his opponent crumble under the relentless assault.&quot;I didn't expect this to go this fast. My game plan was to drag him to the fourth and fifth rounds, like the championship rounds, and get the finish there,&quot; Eersel admitted.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.