  Regian Eersel on the fence for trilogy with Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken: "I beat him twice"

Regian Eersel on the fence for trilogy with Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken: “I beat him twice”

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 11, 2025 05:08 GMT
(From left) Regian Eersel and Nieky Holzken.
ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel isn't sure about a potential trilogy with Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken.

The Surinamese warrior, who lost his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title on the scales but beat Alexis Nicolas in their rubber match in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 last week, was asked about this potential barnburner during a post-fight interview with the Bangkok Post.

He shared:

"I beat him twice. Yeah, he only has one win now, so I think he has to fight again and again before he can compete for the world championship."
Watch the full interview here:

youtube-cover
Still, a third meeting between these two kickboxing titans should be all fun, given their past two encounters and all the hype built around it.

'The Immortal' earned back-to-back unanimous decision wins over the Team Holzken Helmon head honcho in May and October 2019.

Eersel went on to write his name as one of the greatest strikers by becoming a two-sport world champion. The 41-year-old Holzken, on the other hand, has registered four wins since losing to the Suriname fighter.

More recently, the multi-time kickboxing world champion avenged his earlier knockout loss to Sinsamut by finishing him in the first round of their 175-pound kickboxing tie at ONE Friday Fights 100 last month.

Watch Regian Eersel and Holzken's epic rematch here:

youtube-cover
Regian Eersel wants to move on to other challenges after triumph at ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel shares a similar view on facing Alexis Nicolas for the fourth time on martial arts' grandest stage.

In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion shared:

"Yes, I cleared the division. So we don't have many lightweight fighters in ONE Championship. But I don't mind. The organization is doing its best to find new fighters, as they did with Alexis last year. So I have my trust in the organization, like I said, I'm here. I will fight!"

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card via replay for free.

James De Rozario

Edited by C. Naik
