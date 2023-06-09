Regian Eersel gets some love from the fans ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Fans have voiced their support for Regian Eersel before his upcoming ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title defense.

On June 9, Eersel looks to remain perfect in ONE Championship by extending his overall record to 10-0. The two-sport world champion is returning to Muay Thai, while his lightweight kickboxing world championship awaits a worthy challenger.

Before stepping into the circle, Eersel had to fulfill his media obligations for ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. ‘The Immortal’ announced that his interviews and photoshoots were done by posting a compilation video on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Media/interviews done..🙌🏽 Watch my fight Live at @primevideo June 9th 📍Bangkok, Lumpinee Stadium.”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with support for the two-sport world champion, including some saying:

“ready to show why you are the greatest 🐐🙏🏾❤️”

“The Best Champion at ONE🥊🥋⭐️”

“Let’s go champ!! Show the world you are the best! 🏆 🏆”

“The best🔥”

Regian Eersel is coming off back-to-back world championship wins against Sinsamut Klinmee, solidifying himself as the lightweight Muay Thai king. The Suriname-born fighter is now focused on his new challenge, Dmitry Menshikov, a promotional newcomer with knockout power.

Menshikov will have his hands full on June 9. With that said, the hard-hitting Russian could have what it takes to shock the world and end Eersel’s legendary run. Only time will tell if he can get the job done and skyrocket his marketability.

Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov will headline ONE Fight Night 11 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championship bouts can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

