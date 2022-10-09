“A new challenge” - Regian Eersel gunning for Muay Thai belt against Sinsamut Klinmee

Regian Eersel is already the holder of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship. Next, he’ll attempt to achieve history and become one of the few competitors in ONE to simultaneously hold two belts in different sports. Stamp Fairtex was the first to accomplish the feat when she captured the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

‘The Immortal’ is more than up to the task and is ready to make history as part of the already stacked ONE on Prime Video 3 lineup on October 21st.

“A New Challenge, History In The Making..🙌🏽🇸🇷”

Standing in Eersel’s way is Sinsamut Klinmee, an accomplished Muay Thai and kickboxing star with 80 career wins and an undefeated run in ONE Championship that includes back-to-back second-round knockouts of Nieky Holzken and Liam Nolan. Of course, Klinmee isn’t the only fighter walking in with a spotless record inside the circle.

Regian Eersel has scored seven straight victories under the ONE Championship banner since his promotional debut in 2018, including back-to-back wins over four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken.

Regian Eersel and the iconic mask he wears during his walkout

Regian Eersel has earned fans with his fantastic work inside the circle, but initially, the Surinamese fighter gained attention for his unique walkout. Discussing the origins of his already iconic mask, ‘The Immortal’ revealed that the inspiration came from the film '300'.

“My friends and teammates start calling me ‘De Onsterfelijke’ in Dutch we say. In English, the immortal. I used the nickname, ‘The Immortal’. So then the movie came out. 300 is a fighting movie and in the movie there’s an army, The Immortals. A Persian army. And they use the mask. So my friends say, ‘Hey man, you have to use that.' You know, the mask and stuff.”

Released in 2006 and directed by famed action filmmaker Zack Snyder, 300 is a fictional retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae in the Greco-Persian Wars. Actor Gerard Butler plays King Leonidas, who led 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian "God-King" Xerxes and his invading army of more than 300,000 soldiers. The film is based on the 1998 comic book by Frank Miller, the man behind Sin City, which was also adapted into a major motion picture in 2005.

