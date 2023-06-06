Regian Eersel just wants to enjoy his legacy the day he retires

Regian Eersel has made it perfectly clear with his words and performances inside the circle that he is not close to being done yet. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about his exit plan.

The two-sport world champion has already carved out a great legacy in ONE Championship but he intends to build it further. Scarily, despite whatever he has achieved, the Netherlands-based fighter has shown no signs of stopping.

Having already achieved a dominant reign as the lightweight kickboxing world champion, a run that he wishes to extend even further, Eersel is now looking to do the same in Muay Thai.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, he will look to secure his tenth consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner and the second defense of his lightweight Muay Thai world championship when he faces off with Dmitry Menshikov.

Eersel has managed to maintain his hunger and focus to allow him to treat every single challenge with the same level of dedication as the last, making ‘The Immortal’ into one of the most dominant world champions the promotion has ever seen.

As he continues to rack up wins and title defenses, Regian Eersel revealed in an interview with Sensai Sam that he is looking forward to the time where he can stop fending off challengers and sit back and admire all of his work:

“Just enjoying my legacy. That’s my goal. And also for my family, to see my daughters happy.”

North American fans with an Amazon Prime membership can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free on June 9.

