Regian Eersel motivated by recent trip back to his native Suriname

Regian Eersel is a true world champion on and off the ONE Championship stage.

The Dutch-Surinamese dynamo, a two-sport world champion in ONE, proved just that during a recent visit to his country of birth, as he spent time with the people of Suriname to parade his two world titles and skills around the nation’s capital of Paramaribo.

But the recent visit to his homeland wasn’t just about himself. Instead, the 30-year-old star took some time off his hectic fight camp schedule to meet the president and provide martial arts clinics and seminars to the next generation of talent there.

As tiring as it sounds, especially with his lightweight Muay Thai world title defense against Dmitry Menshikov just around the corner, Regian Eersel admits that the short visit to Suriname had instilled a lot of belief and confidence as he aims for a 10th successive win on the global stage of martial arts.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel said:

“We got a lot of positive reactions, and they showed me love. It was good. So, that motivates me to do better.”

Because of his own struggles early on in his life, ‘The Immortal’ wants to ensure he gives the kids a role model to look up to, especially those chasing their dreams of becoming a martial artist just like him.

Muay Thai and kickboxing seminars around the country could do the trick, but the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king of ONE hopes to go one step further by setting up a gym there when he eventually calls it a day in his career.

For now, though, Regian Eersel's focus would be to defend his throne against Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription can catch all the action live and for free.

