Regian Eersel ready to face off with ‘new meat’ in ONE Championship: “Come here”

Regian Eersel is willing to take on anyone, including fighters currently outside of ONE Championship.

'The Immortal' added another big win to his resume at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, defeating kickboxing rival Alexis Nicolas in an entertaining five-round trilogy fight. Eersel walked away with a majority decision victory over 'Barboza,' taking the rivalry 2-1.

With that chapter of his career finally closed, Eersel is ready to move on to other things—like defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his big win inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, Eersel was asked about his next potential opponent. It was then that 'The Immortal' called for lightweights from around the world to make their way to ONE, giving him some new meat to tenderize inside the Circle.

"Yes, come here, come," Eersel insisted. "We need new meat."

Regian Eersel eyes a clash with rising Muay Thai contender George Jarvis

While Regian Eersel hopes to see some new blood inside the Circle before long, his next opponent may very well be a man who's been tearing it up in the lightweight Muay Thai division over the last year.

Also competing at ONE Fight Night 30, British standout George Jarvis scored his third straight victory, defeating Mouhcine Chafi via unanimous decision.

Immediately following the fight, 'G-Unit' called for a clash with Eersel.

"Yeah, I see him as a potential challenger," Eersel said of Jarvis. "He's a good fighter, [he has] great style, a pressure fighter like me. So, I think it will be a good match. So, we will see who the organization has for me."

Is Regial Eersel vs. George Jarvis the fight to make following the events of ONE Fight Night 30 in Thailand?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

