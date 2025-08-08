Regian Eersel recognized by President of Suriname Jennifer Geerlings-Simons

Regian Eersel has been recognized by the highest office in his homeland following his devastating knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 34 last Friday.Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons publicly honored the striking superstar after his 84-second demolition of George Jarvis inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on August 1, a knockout that extended his reign as the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.The country's 11th President and leader of the National Democratic Party since 2024 praised 'The Immortal's' achievements in a social media tribute that highlighted his impact as a global ambassador for Surinamese excellence.&quot;A little late, but certainly not forgotten. Congrats on the championship, Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel. Big ups to you!&quot; President Simons wrote in a Facebook status update.&quot;A fighter with an unimaginable passion, perseverance, and Suriname pride. Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion at ONE Championship. The multiple-time champion always puts Suriname on the map with his achievements.&quot;Check out the original post below:The presidential acknowledgment carries special significance for the 32-year-old, whose family relocated to Amsterdam when he was just four years old in search of better opportunities.Despite spending most of his life in the Netherlands, Regian Eersel has never forgotten his roots, consistently representing Suriname throughout his rise to becoming one of combat sports' most dominant world champions.His latest title defense showcased the warrior spirit that President Simons celebrated, as he systematically broke down Jarvis with precision striking before delivering the decisive knockout blow in the opening stanza.The victory extended his perfect Muay Thai record in ONE Championship while cementing his status as the undisputed king of the division.Regian Eersel's transformation from a young immigrant to one of Suriname's most prominent international athletes represents the kind of success story that resonates far beyond the world of martial arts.His ability to carry his nation's flag on the global stage while competing at the highest level has made him a source of immense pride for Surinamese people worldwide. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRegian Eersel grateful for all the support following latest world title winThe champion's response to the overwhelming support demonstrated his appreciation for the platform he's been given to showcase his heritage.&quot;Everyone, thank you for your support. I really feel the energy, also the messages I get online. Keep doing it, keep supporting me, it only motivates me, and much love to you all,&quot; Eersel said during his post-fight interview inside the Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, August 1.&quot;Keep following me and keep supporting me because I'm here to entertain you guys and create beautiful fights.&quot;Regian Eersel's overall resume across kickboxing and Muay Thai now stands at an impressive 64-5. Thus far, he's enjoyed a 13-1 run in the world's largest martial arts organization. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNorth American fight fans can relive his epic finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 34 card via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.